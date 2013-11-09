版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 9日 星期六 11:35 BJT

Week in fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio dmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio dmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rimore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro Nomore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

下一个

Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Red carpet and show highlights from the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

2013年 11月 7日
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A look at the latest fashions during Sao paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.

2013年 10月 31日
The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers

The pop-rock trio have decided to call it quits for now.

2013年 10月 30日
Underwater photo shoot

Underwater photo shoot

A photographer and model head underwater for a photo shoot beneath the Red Sea.

2013年 10月 29日

精选图集

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐