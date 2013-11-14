版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 15日 星期五 06:25 BJT

Bambi awards

<p>U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

<p>Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 15日 星期五

