Bambi awards
U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
