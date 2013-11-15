Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal coumore
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal coumore
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminmore
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Balmore
Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter's hands and shoved him against a car. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV amore
Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was amore
Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomasmore
A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomas, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an Smore
Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) more
Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) in regards to what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from tmore
Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from taking photos and photographers, outside of his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Bambi awards
Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.
The John Malkovich collection
U.S. actor John Malkovich showcases his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art.
Miss Universe crowned
Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.
Week in fashion
Highlights from fashion shows around the world.
精选图集
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.