Alec Baldwin in focus

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013.

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013.

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter's hands and shoved him against a car. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Balmore

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter's hands and shoved him against a car. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV amore

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was amore

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomas, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomasmore

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomas, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013.

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) in regards to what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) more

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) in regards to what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from taking photos and photographers, outside of his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from tmore

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from taking photos and photographers, outside of his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

