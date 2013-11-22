Profile: Hugh Jackman
Actor Hugh Jackman, a cast member in the motion picture sci-fi thriller "X2: X-Men United," poses with his more
Actor Hugh Jackman, a cast member in the motion picture sci-fi thriller "X2: X-Men United," poses with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures backstage as he holds his Emmy for outstanding individual performancmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures backstage as he holds his Emmy for outstanding individual performance in a variety/music program for hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Halle Berry, Rebecca Romijn and Australian actor Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall for director Brett Ramore
Halle Berry, Rebecca Romijn and Australian actor Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall for director Brett Ratner's out of competition film "X-Men: The Last Stand" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet slide down a large inflatable toilet slide for the premiere of the animore
Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet slide down a large inflatable toilet slide for the premiere of the animated feature "Flushed Away" in New York City October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Co-stars Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman arrive at the premiere of their new film 'The Fountain' at Grauman'smore
Co-stars Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman arrive at the premiere of their new film 'The Fountain' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Hugh Jackman attends the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California Octobemore
Actor Hugh Jackman attends the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Emirates marquee for Doncaster Day at themore
Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Emirates marquee for Doncaster Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall to promote their latest film "Australia" in Mmore
Actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall to promote their latest film "Australia" in Madrid December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australian actor Hugh Jackman picks up German Family Minister Ursula von der Leyen during the German televimore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman picks up German Family Minister Ursula von der Leyen during the German television show "Wetten dass...?" (Bet it...?) in Stuttgart December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Host Hugh Jackman (C) performs his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Californimore
Host Hugh Jackman (C) performs his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Australian actor Hugh Jackman answers a question during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverimore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman answers a question during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Cockatoo island in Sydney April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australian actor Hugh Jackman takes a picture for himself with a fan after the media event for the movie "Xmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman takes a picture for himself with a fan after the media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala gate in Madrid April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Actor Hugh Jackman laughs on stage at the premiere of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Tempe, Arizonmore
Actor Hugh Jackman laughs on stage at the premiere of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Tempe, Arizona April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Actor Hugh Jackman and his daugther Ava Jackman attend the Edun Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New Yorkmore
Actor Hugh Jackman and his daugther Ava Jackman attend the Edun Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor Hugh Jackman performs with host Neil Patrick Harris during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tomore
Actor Hugh Jackman performs with host Neil Patrick Harris during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Australian actor Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Remore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". The movie will premiere in Germany on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 20more
Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Hugh Jackman listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to promote his new movie "Les more
Actor Hugh Jackman listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to promote his new movie "Les Miserables" at a hotel in Seoul November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, more
Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, more
Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Hugh Jackman (R), his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman, pose durimore
Actor Hugh Jackman (R), his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman, pose during ceremonies honoring Jackman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses in front of the Sydney Opera House during a media call in Sydney Decembmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses in front of the Sydney Opera House during a media call in Sydney December 20, 2012. Jackman is in Sydney for the Australian premiere of 'Les Miserables' on December 21. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Actor Hugh Jackman of the film "Les Miserables" and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 70th annual Golden more
Actor Hugh Jackman of the film "Les Miserables" and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Hugh Jackman holds up the award he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical omore
Actor Hugh Jackman holds up the award he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in "Les Miserables," at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen more
Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Hugh Jackman gestures during a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale Imore
Actor Hugh Jackman gestures during a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Hugh Jackman (L) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting fmore
Actor Hugh Jackman (L) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's board approved a $15 billion stock repurchase plan, its first in two years, the world's largest retailer announced at its annual meeting on Friday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote his new movie "The Wolverine" at a hotel in Seoumore
Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote his new movie "The Wolverine" at a hotel in Seoul July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Actor Hugh Jackman waves to fans as he attends the Japan premiere of his movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo Augmore
Actor Hugh Jackman waves to fans as he attends the Japan premiere of his movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo August 28, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on September 13. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (R) takes a photo with cast members Hugh Jackman (L) and Jake Gyllenmore
Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (R) takes a photo with cast members Hugh Jackman (L) and Jake Gyllenhaal at the film premiere of "Prisoners" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 20. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the emore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the emore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West(SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Australian actor Hugh Jackman greets fans before receiving a Donostia award for his film career on the eighmore
Australian actor Hugh Jackman greets fans before receiving a Donostia award for his film career on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
