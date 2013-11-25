Best of American Music Awards
Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna accepts the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
TLC performs "Waterfalls" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience from comedienne Sarah Silverman at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite country album for "Red" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "Ride Wit Me" with Nelly at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liam Payne of One Direction accepts the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Timberlake performs "Drink You Away" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pitbull performs his song "Timber" with Ke$ha at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Pitbull and dancers demonstrate new moves at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Richie present the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons accepts the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musicans Joan Jett and Dave Grohl present the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift accepts the favorite country female artist from Andy Hurley (C) and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Akon and musician Michael Bolton present the award for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liam Payne (L), Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson (R) of One Direction perform "Story of My Life" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ariana Grande accepts the Kohl's new artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ke$ha performs as a guest on Pitbull's song "Timber" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift accepts the artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ariana Grande performs a medley of songs at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Luke Bryan accepts the favorite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christina Aguilera performs "Say Something" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore accept the award for favorite rap/hip hop album via satellite for "The Heist" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift accepts the favorite female artist - country at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna accepts the Icon Award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna performs "Diamonds" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga with R. Kelly performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zoe Saldana and Marc Anthony present the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single of the year award for the song "Cruise" backstage at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
