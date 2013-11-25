版本:
图片 | 2013年 11月 25日 星期一 22:40 BJT

Best of American Music Awards

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rihanna accepts the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rihanna accepts the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Rihanna accepts the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Singer Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>TLC performs "Waterfalls" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

TLC performs "Waterfalls" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

TLC performs "Waterfalls" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&amp;B album award for The 20/20 Experience from comedienne Sarah Silverman at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience from comedienne Samore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience from comedienne Sarah Silverman at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite country album for "Red" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite country album for "Red" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite country album for "Red" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "Ride Wit Me" with Nelly at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "Ride Wit Me" with Nelly at the 41stmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "Ride Wit Me" with Nelly at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Liam Payne of One Direction accepts the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Liam Payne of One Direction accepts the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Liam Payne of One Direction accepts the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Justin Timberlake performs "Drink You Away" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Justin Timberlake performs "Drink You Away" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Justin Timberlake performs "Drink You Away" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Pitbull performs his song "Timber" with Ke$ha at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pitbull performs his song "Timber" with Ke$ha at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Pitbull performs his song "Timber" with Ke$ha at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rihanna accepts the award for favorite soul/R&amp;B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rihanna accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Rihanna accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Host Pitbull and dancers demonstrate new moves at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Host Pitbull and dancers demonstrate new moves at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Host Pitbull and dancers demonstrate new moves at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Richie present the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Richie present the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Richie present the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons accepts the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons accepts the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Musmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons accepts the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Musicans Joan Jett and Dave Grohl present the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musicans Joan Jett and Dave Grohl present the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Mmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Musicans Joan Jett and Dave Grohl present the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the favorite country female artist from Andy Hurley (C) and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the favorite country female artist from Andy Hurley (C) and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Bomore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Taylor Swift accepts the favorite country female artist from Andy Hurley (C) and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Akon and musician Michael Bolton present the award for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Akon and musician Michael Bolton present the award for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 41st American Musimore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Akon and musician Michael Bolton present the award for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Liam Payne (L), Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson (R) of One Direction perform "Story of My Life" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Liam Payne (L), Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson (R) of One Direction perform "Story of My Life" at the 41st Amore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Liam Payne (L), Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson (R) of One Direction perform "Story of My Life" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ariana Grande accepts the Kohl's new artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ariana Grande accepts the Kohl's new artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Ariana Grande accepts the Kohl's new artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ke$ha performs as a guest on Pitbull's song "Timber" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ke$ha performs as a guest on Pitbull's song "Timber" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Ke$ha performs as a guest on Pitbull's song "Timber" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Taylor Swift accepts the artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ariana Grande performs a medley of songs at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ariana Grande performs a medley of songs at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Ariana Grande performs a medley of songs at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Luke Bryan accepts the favorite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Luke Bryan accepts the favorite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Luke Bryan accepts the favorite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Christina Aguilera performs "Say Something" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Christina Aguilera performs "Say Something" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Christina Aguilera performs "Say Something" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore accept the award for favorite rap/hip hop album via satellite for "The Heist" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore accept the award for favorite rap/hip hop album via satellite for "The Heist"more

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore accept the award for favorite rap/hip hop album via satellite for "The Heist" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the favorite female artist - country at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the favorite female artist - country at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Taylor Swift accepts the favorite female artist - country at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rihanna accepts the Icon Award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rihanna accepts the Icon Award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Rihanna accepts the Icon Award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&amp;B album award for The 20/20 Experience at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience at the 41st Americmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&B album award for The 20/20 Experience at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rihanna performs "Diamonds" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rihanna performs "Diamonds" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Rihanna performs "Diamonds" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga with R. Kelly performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga with R. Kelly performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga with R. Kelly performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Zoe Saldana and Marc Anthony present the award for favorite soul/R&amp;B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zoe Saldana and Marc Anthony present the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st Americanmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Zoe Saldana and Marc Anthony present the award for favorite soul/R&B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single of the year award for the song "Cruise" backstage at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single ofmore

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single of the year award for the song "Cruise" backstage at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

