AMA red carpet
Lady Gaga arrives on a mechanical horse at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rozonda Thomas (L) and Tionne Watkins of TLC arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Christina Aguilera arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Ciara arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Richie arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Ke$ha arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Roberts arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Bonnie McKee arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country singer Jake Owen arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daisy Fuentes arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighers and his wife Jordyn Blum arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brandi Cyrus arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer James Durbin and Heidi Durbin arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jordin Sparks arrives on the red carpet at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Marc Anthony arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Joan Jett arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Lady Gaga arrives with a mechanical horse at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus arrive at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Naya Rivera poses as she arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jordin Sparks and Jesse McCartney take a self-photo at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
