Celebrity breakups of 2013
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Mmore
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas<more
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERmore
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTmore
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Dmore
Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshokmore
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. more
Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hallmore
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saamore
TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of more
Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick Tmore
Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. more
Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
下一个
Top-selling albums of 2013
The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.
Jingle Ball concert in New York
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.
American Country Awards
Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.
Most overpaid actors
The five most overpaid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
精选图集
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.