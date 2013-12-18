版本:
图片 | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 22:25 BJT

Celebrity breakups of 2013

<p>Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage.

<p>Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off.

<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split.

<p>Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years.

<p>Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June.

<p>Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage.

<p>Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years.

<p>Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March.

<p>Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after.

<p>Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together.

<p>Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996.

<p>Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall



2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months.

<p>Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June.

<p>TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saamore

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant.

<p>Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child.

<p>Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage.

<p>Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year.

<p>Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June.

<p>Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years.

2013年 12月 18日 星期三

Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years.

