版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 6日 星期五 12:15 BJT

Mandela movie premiere

<p>Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandelamore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 16
<p>Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere omore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 16
<p>Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelsmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Close
3 / 16
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Lonmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Close
4 / 16
<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long more

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 16
<p>Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decemmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 16
<p>Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 16
<p>Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in Londonmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 16
<p>Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 16
<p>Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembermore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 16
<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decemmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 16
<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members Idris Elba (2nd R) and Naomie Harris (C) at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members more

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members Idris Elba (2nd R) and Naomie Harris (C) at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 16
<p>Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Roymore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 16
<p>A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Rmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 16
<p>Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedmore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 16
<p>Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive formore

2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

下一个

AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Arrival style at the American Music Awards.

2013年 11月 26日
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

2013年 11月 25日
Profile: Hugh Jackman

Profile: Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said that he had a skin cancer scare when doctors diagnosed a mark on his nose as cancerous cells.

2013年 11月 23日
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

2013年 11月 22日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐