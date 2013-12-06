Mandela movie premiere
Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandelamore
Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere omore
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelsmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Lonmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long more
Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decemmore
Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembmore
Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in Londonmore
Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembmore
Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decembermore
Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London Decemmore
Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members more
Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members Idris Elba (2nd R) and Naomie Harris (C) at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Roymore
Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Rmore
A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedmore
Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive formore
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
