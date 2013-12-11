版本:
American Country Awards

<p>Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

<p>Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.

