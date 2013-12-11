American Country Awards
Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during more
Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in more
Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Amore
Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual Amore
Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vemore
Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las more
Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruimore
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vemore
Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during thmore
Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of tmore
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Lasmore
Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. more
Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013.more
Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards imore
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December more
Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUmore
Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Coumore
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. Rmore
Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 20more
Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTmore
Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
下一个
Most overpaid actors
The five most overpaid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos of the year.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Mandela movie premiere
"Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" has its royal premiere in London.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.