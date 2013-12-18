Most downloaded songs of 2013
1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past yemore
1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
下一个
Celebrity breakups of 2013
Famous couples who split up this past year.
Top-selling albums of 2013
The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.
Jingle Ball concert in New York
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.
American Country Awards
Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.
精选图集
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela�s �mother of all marches� to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.