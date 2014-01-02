Most searched celebrities of 2013
1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva
5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
