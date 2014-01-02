版本:
Most searched celebrities of 2013

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

2: Drake was the second most searched for.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

3: Kim Kardashian was third.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

4: Justin Bieber was fourth.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

5: Beyonce was fifth.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

6: Rihanna was sixth.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

7: Taylor Swift was seventh.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

8: Selena Gomez was eighth.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

9: Katy Perry was ninth.

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

10: Kanye West was tenth.

