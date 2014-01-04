Beyonce on top
Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awarmore
Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS
Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards more
Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS
Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance omore
Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS
Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for thmore
Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visitmore
Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2more
Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway togemore
Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuomore
Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstamore
The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and cast members Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson won awards for best performance in a supporting role. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a pomore
Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, Febmore
Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at more
Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, more
Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REmore
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watmore
Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrancmore
Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucamore
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Videomore
Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their firstmore
Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTEmore
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. more
Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Februamore
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFmore
Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Emore
Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional Rmore
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Most searched celebrities of 2013
The celebrities that people searched for most last year, according to Google.
Miley on stage
The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.
Cast in wax
From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.
Most downloaded songs of 2013
The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.