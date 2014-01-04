版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 08:15 BJT

Beyonce on top

<p>Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS</p>

Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awarmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS

Close
1 / 26
<p>Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS</p>

Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards more

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS

Close
2 / 26
<p>Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS</p>

Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance omore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS

Close
3 / 26
<p>Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for thmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 26
<p>Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visitmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 26
<p>Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2more

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 26
<p>Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway togemore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 26
<p>Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuomore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 26
<p>The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and cast members Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson won awards for best performance in a supporting role. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstamore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and cast members Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson won awards for best performance in a supporting role. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 26
<p>Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a pomore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 26
<p>Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
11 / 26
<p>Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, Febmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 26
<p>Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at more

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 26
<p>Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, more

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 26
<p>Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 26
<p>Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 26
<p>Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrancmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 26
<p>Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucamore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 26
<p>Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Videomore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 26
<p>Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their firstmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 26
<p>Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTEmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 26
<p>Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool</p>

Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. more

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Close
22 / 26
<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Februamore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 26
<p>Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 26
<p>Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Emore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
25 / 26
<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional Rmore

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Most searched celebrities of 2013

Most searched celebrities of 2013

下一个

Most searched celebrities of 2013

Most searched celebrities of 2013

The celebrities that people searched for most last year, according to Google.

2014年 1月 3日
Miley on stage

Miley on stage

The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.

2014年 1月 3日
Cast in wax

Cast in wax

From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.

2013年 12月 20日
Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.

2013年 12月 19日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐