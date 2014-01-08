The girls of Girls
Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrivmore
Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zosia Mamet arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Zosia Mamet arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Allison Williams uses an iPad as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York Jmore
Allison Williams uses an iPad as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/more
Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zosia Mamet holds a sign as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York Januarmore
Zosia Mamet holds a sign as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTmore
Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/more
Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Rannells arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTEmore
Andrew Rannells arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alex Karpovsky arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERmore
Alex Karpovsky arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham hugs executive producer Judd Apatow next to Zosia Mamet (L), Jemima Kirke (2nd R), and Allison more
Lena Dunham hugs executive producer Judd Apatow next to Zosia Mamet (L), Jemima Kirke (2nd R), and Allison Williams during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Executive producer of the show Judd Apatow uses an iPad as he arrives for the premiere of the third season more
Executive producer of the show Judd Apatow uses an iPad as he arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTmore
Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet pose on the red carpet during the premiemore
(L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet pose on the red carpet during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zosia Mamet, arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/more
Zosia Mamet, arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Menswear, London-style
Backstage and collection highlights from London Collections: Men.
Acrobatic feats
Mesmerizing scenes from Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil in London.
Beyonce on top
As Beyonce claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week running, a look back at her career from Destiny's Child to Mrs. Carter.
Most searched celebrities of 2013
The celebrities that people searched for most last year, according to Google.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.