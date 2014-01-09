People's Choice Awards
Model Heidi Klum tries to replace singer Brad Paisley's hat as he performs "The Mona Lisa" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kaley Cuoco accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress for her role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson poses with her sister, Julia Simpson and her Humanitarian award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Britney Spears accepts the award for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emily Deschanel and actor Michael Weatherly present Sarah Michelle Gellar with the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder slap hands as they accept the award for favorite on-screen chemistry for their show "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock poses with the awards she won for favorite movie actress, favorite comedic movie actress and favorite dramatic movie actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Emily Deschanel and Michael Weatherly present the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt LeBlanc presents the award for favorite network TV comedy at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres takes the stage to accept the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Timberlake accepts the award for favorite album for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Michelle Gellar accepts the award for favorite actress in a new television series, "The Crazy Ones," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba presents the award for favorite album to Justin Timberlake for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite female actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs perform a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Hudson accepts the favorite humanitarian award with her sister Julia Simpson at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nina Dobrev poses with the award she won for favorite on-screen chemistry for her role in the series "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Show hosts Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs take the stage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Sara Bareilles performs "Brave" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Queen Latifah accepts the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses dressed as waitresses prepare to deliver hamburgers to the audience as show hosts Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs perform an opening number at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite action star, and also for favorite action movie and favorite movie for "Iron Man 3," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Colfer accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actor at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Steven Amell and Heidi Klum announce Britney Spears as the winner of the favorite pop artist award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Naya Rivera poses with the award she won for favorite TV gal pal for her role in the series "Glee" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Sandra Bullock (L) and Melissa McCarthy accept the award for favorite comedic movie for their film "The Heat" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Drew Barrymore presents the award for favorite comedic movie actor to Adam Sandler at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Queen Latifah hugs singer Jennifer Hudson after Latifah won the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kaley Cuoco holds with her favorite comedic TV actress award for The Big Bang Theory while posing with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. The show also won favorite network TV comedy series. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Juliana Marguiles accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for her show "The Good Wife" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stana Katic poses with the award she won for favorite dramatic TV actress for her role in the series "Castle" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Show host Beth Behrs delivers a hamburger to a member of the audience in a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears holds the award she won for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Kaley Cuoco poses with the favorite comedic TV actress award in the "Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
