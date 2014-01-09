版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 05:40 BJT

People's Choice red carpet

<p>Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angelmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 25
<p>Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Januamore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 25
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 25
<p>Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 25
<p>Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

Close
5 / 25
<p>Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 25
<p>Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
8 / 25
<p>Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Losmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 25
<p>Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevorkmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 25
<p>Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choicemore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

Close
12 / 25
<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 20more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
13 / 25
<p>Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
14 / 25
<p>Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Jmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

Close
15 / 25
<p>Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
16 / 25
<p>TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Januarmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
18 / 25
<p>Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
19 / 25
<p>Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevormore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

Close
20 / 25
<p>Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
21 / 25
<p>Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
22 / 25
<p>Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
23 / 25
<p>Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Dmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
24 / 25
<p>Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

下一个

People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

2014年 1月 10日
National Board of Review Awards

National Board of Review Awards

Stars arrive at the National Board of Review Awards.

2014年 1月 9日
The girls of Girls

The girls of Girls

The cast of the HBO show at the premiere of the third season.

2014年 1月 8日
Menswear, London-style

Menswear, London-style

Backstage and collection highlights from London Collections: Men.

2014年 1月 7日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐