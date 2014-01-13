版本:
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

<p>Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

