Golden Globe after parties
Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014.
Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after more
Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
