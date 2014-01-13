版本:
Golden Globe after parties

<p>Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company &amp; Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company &amp; Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

