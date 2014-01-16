Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition
Marisa Miller and Steven Tyler arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Model and actress Christie Brinkley arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steven Tyler arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Babette March, the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Katherine Webb arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Natasha Barnard arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Petra Nemcova arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Tim McGraw arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kathy Ireland arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Tiegs arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
John Legend arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Gomes arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton (C, in black dress) and members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (3rd R), Hillary Scott (2nd R) and Dave Haywood (R) arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
