Critics' Choice Awards show
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annuamore
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annualmore
Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19tmore
Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Cmore
Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at more
Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critimore
Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annmore
Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actormore
Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actors Elisabeth Rohm (3rd L), Jeremy Renner (4th L) and Amy Adams (5th L) look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Jessica Chastain (R) and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Sanmore
Actresses Jessica Chastain (R) and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie more
Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monmore
Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Cmore
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jared Leto accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the 19th annuamore
Actor Jared Leto accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director David O. Russell accepts the award for best comedy movie for "American Hustle" as producers Richarmore
Director David O. Russell accepts the award for best comedy movie for "American Hustle" as producers Richard Suckle (C) and Megan Ellison look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Oprah Winfrey watches as Forest Whitaker accepts the Joel Siegel award for his work as a philanthmore
Presenter Oprah Winfrey watches as Forest Whitaker accepts the Joel Siegel award for his work as a philanthropist at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jonah Hill (R) speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Momore
Actor Jonah Hill (R) speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awarmore
Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Lmore
Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Linklater (L) and actor Ethan Hawke at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awamore
Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his best director award for the film "Gravity" at the 19th annmore
Director Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his best director award for the film "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jared Leto arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Cmore
Actor Jared Leto arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monicamore
Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition
Glamorous models walk the red carpet to celebrate 50 years of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.
Preparing for the SAG Awards
Getting ready for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Golden Globe after parties
Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.