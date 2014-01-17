版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五 14:30 BJT

Critics' Choice Awards show

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annuamore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 22
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annualmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 22
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19tmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 22
<p>Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Cmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 22
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at more

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 22
<p>Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critimore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 22
<p>Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 22
<p>Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actors Elisabeth Rohm (3rd L), Jeremy Renner (4th L) and Amy Adams (5th L) look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actormore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actors Elisabeth Rohm (3rd L), Jeremy Renner (4th L) and Amy Adams (5th L) look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 22
<p>Actresses Jessica Chastain (R) and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actresses Jessica Chastain (R) and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Sanmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actresses Jessica Chastain (R) and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 22
<p>Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie more

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 22
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 22
<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Cmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 22
<p>Actor Jared Leto accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jared Leto accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the 19th annuamore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actor Jared Leto accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 22
<p>Director David O. Russell accepts the award for best comedy movie for "American Hustle" as producers Richard Suckle (C) and Megan Ellison look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director David O. Russell accepts the award for best comedy movie for "American Hustle" as producers Richarmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Director David O. Russell accepts the award for best comedy movie for "American Hustle" as producers Richard Suckle (C) and Megan Ellison look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 22
<p>Presenter Oprah Winfrey watches as Forest Whitaker accepts the Joel Siegel award for his work as a philanthropist at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenter Oprah Winfrey watches as Forest Whitaker accepts the Joel Siegel award for his work as a philanthmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Presenter Oprah Winfrey watches as Forest Whitaker accepts the Joel Siegel award for his work as a philanthropist at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 22
<p>Actor Jonah Hill (R) speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jonah Hill (R) speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Momore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actor Jonah Hill (R) speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 22
<p>Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awarmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 22
<p>Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Linklater (L) and actor Ethan Hawke at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Lmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Linklater (L) and actor Ethan Hawke at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 22
<p>Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awamore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 22
<p>Director Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his best director award for the film "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his best director award for the film "Gravity" at the 19th annmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Director Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his best director award for the film "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
20 / 22
<p>Actor Jared Leto arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jared Leto arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Cmore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actor Jared Leto arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 22
<p>Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monicamore

2014年 1月 17日 星期五

Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

下一个

Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

Glamorous models walk the red carpet to celebrate 50 years of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.

2014年 1月 16日
Preparing for the SAG Awards

Preparing for the SAG Awards

Getting ready for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

2014年 1月 16日
Golden Globe after parties

Golden Globe after parties

Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.

2014年 1月 13日
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

2014年 1月 13日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐