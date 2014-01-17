Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Actresses Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actresses Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actors Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper embrace as they arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Margot Robbie arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Elisabeth Rohm arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Emma Thompson arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Sandra Bullock laughs as she arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Barkhad Abdi arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jared Leto arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Brie Larson arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Cate Blanchett arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Leslie Bibb arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Sophie Nelisse arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Nia Long arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Juilette Lewis arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Writer Steve Coogan arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Model Camila Alves arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Leslie Bibb poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Musician Pharrell Williams arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Abigail Breslin arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Nia Long arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Sandra Bullock arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
