2014年 1月 17日

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

<p>Actresses Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actresses Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actors Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper embrace as they arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Margot Robbie arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Elisabeth Rohm arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Emma Thompson arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock laughs as she arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Barkhad Abdi arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Jared Leto arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Brie Larson arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Leslie Bibb arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Sophie Nelisse arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Nia Long arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Juilette Lewis arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Writer Steve Coogan arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Model Camila Alves arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Leslie Bibb poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Abigail Breslin arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Actress Nia Long arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Sandra Bullock arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

<p>Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 1月 17日

