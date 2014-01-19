版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 19日 星期日 23:25 BJT

Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards imore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 50
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Jamore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 50
<p>Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Janumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 50
<p>Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama series "Scandal" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama series "Scandal" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guilmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama series "Scandal" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 50
<p>Actress Elisabeth Rohm from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Elisabeth Rohm from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Elisabeth Rohm from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 50
<p>Actress Oprah Winfrey, from the film "The Butler," signs an autograph as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Oprah Winfrey, from the film "The Butler," signs an autograph as she arrives at the 20th annual Scrmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Oprah Winfrey, from the film "The Butler," signs an autograph as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 50
<p>Actress Sarah Paulson from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sarah Paulson from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sarah Paulson from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 50
<p>Actress Sarah Hyland from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sarah Hyland from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Acmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sarah Hyland from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 50
<p>Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "Dallas Buyers Club" and his wife, Camila Alves, arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "Dallas Buyers Club" and his wife, Camila Alves, arrive at the 20thmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "Dallas Buyers Club" and his wife, Camila Alves, arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 50
<p>Actress Ariel Winter from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Ariel Winter from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Acmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Ariel Winter from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 50
<p>Actress Anna Gunn from the drama series "Breaking Bad" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Anna Gunn from the drama series "Breaking Bad" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Anna Gunn from the drama series "Breaking Bad" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 50
<p>Actress Sibel Kekilli from the drama "Game Of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sibel Kekilli from the drama "Game Of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sibel Kekilli from the drama "Game Of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 50
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "American Hustle," poses as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "American Hustle," poses as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "American Hustle," poses as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 50
<p>Actress Anna Chlumsky from the television series "Veep" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Anna Chlumsky from the television series "Veep" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awarmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Anna Chlumsky from the television series "Veep" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 50
<p>Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards inmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 50
<p>Actress Gretchen Mol from the television drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Gretchen Mol from the television drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Gretchen Mol from the television drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 50
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives with playwright Andrew Upton at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives with playwright Andrew Upton at the 20th annumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives with playwright Andrew Upton at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 50
<p>Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Januamore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 50
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awarmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 50
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awarmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 50
<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards imore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 50
<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards imore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 50
<p>Actress Patricia Arquette from the drama show "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Patricia Arquette from the drama show "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Gmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Patricia Arquette from the drama show "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 50
<p>Actress Liza Minelli arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Liza Minelli arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Janumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Liza Minelli arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 50
<p>TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Califormore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 50
<p>Comedian Mindy Kaling arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Comedian Mindy Kaling arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Janmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Comedian Mindy Kaling arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 50
<p>Actress Michelle Dockery, from the series "Downton Abbey," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Michelle Dockery, from the series "Downton Abbey," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Amore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Michelle Dockery, from the series "Downton Abbey," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 50
<p>Actor Aaron Paul, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," signs an autograph as he arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Aaron Paul, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," signs an autograph as he arrives at the 20th annualmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Aaron Paul, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," signs an autograph as he arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 50
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardsmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 50
<p>Actress Holly Hunter arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Holly Hunter arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Janumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Holly Hunter arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 50
<p>Actor Peter Dinklage from the television drama series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Peter Dinklage from the television drama series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Amore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Peter Dinklage from the television drama series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 50
<p>Actor Kevin Spacey, from the drama series "House of Cards," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Kevin Spacey, from the drama series "House of Cards," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Kevin Spacey, from the drama series "House of Cards," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 50
<p>Actors Juliette Lewis and Jared Leto arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Juliette Lewis and Jared Leto arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Cmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actors Juliette Lewis and Jared Leto arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 50
<p>Actress Edie Falco from the television series "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Edie Falco from the television series "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guildmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Edie Falco from the television series "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
34 / 50
<p>Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angemore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
35 / 50
<p>Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angemore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
36 / 50
<p>Actor Tom Hanks takes photos of his wife Rita Wilson as they arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Tom Hanks takes photos of his wife Rita Wilson as they arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Tom Hanks takes photos of his wife Rita Wilson as they arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
37 / 50
<p>Actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
38 / 50
<p> Actress Oprah Winfrey from the film "The Butler" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Oprah Winfrey from the film "The Butler" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Oprah Winfrey from the film "The Butler" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
39 / 50
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock from the film "Gravity" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock from the film "Gravity" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Losmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sandra Bullock from the film "Gravity" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
40 / 50
<p>Actress Meryl Streep from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Meryl Streep from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Meryl Streep from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
41 / 50
<p>Actress Jennifer Garner of the film "Dallas Buyers Club" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Garner of the film "Dallas Buyers Club" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awamore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Jennifer Garner of the film "Dallas Buyers Club" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
42 / 50
<p>Actress Julia Roberts from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Julia Roberts from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Amore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Julia Roberts from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
43 / 50
<p>Actress Juliette Lewis arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Juliette Lewis arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Jamore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Juliette Lewis arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
44 / 50
<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardsmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
45 / 50
<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardsmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
46 / 50
<p>Actress Amy Adams from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Amy Adams from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in more

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Amy Adams from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
47 / 50
<p>Actress Lena Headey from the television drama "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Lena Headey from the television drama "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Gumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Lena Headey from the television drama "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
48 / 50
<p>Actor Morgan Freeman and SAG Award honoree Rita Moreno arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Morgan Freeman and SAG Award honoree Rita Moreno arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awardsmore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actor Morgan Freeman and SAG Award honoree Rita Moreno arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
49 / 50
<p>Actress Helen Mirren arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Helen Mirren arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, Janumore

2014年 1月 19日 星期日

Actress Helen Mirren arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

下一个

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

2014年 1月 17日
Critics' Choice Awards show

Critics' Choice Awards show

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.

2014年 1月 17日
Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition

Glamorous models walk the red carpet to celebrate 50 years of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.

2014年 1月 16日
Preparing for the SAG Awards

Preparing for the SAG Awards

Getting ready for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

2014年 1月 16日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐