Screen Actors Guild Awards show
Bryan Cranston winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his role imore
Bryan Cranston winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in "Breaking Bad" poses for photo backstage at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedymore
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12more
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jared Leto poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supportinmore
Actor Jared Leto poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his rmore
Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bryan Cranston (R), with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn and Aaronmore
Bryan Cranston (R), with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guilmore
Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for hismore
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemblemore
Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast of "Modern Family" (L to R) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julimore
Cast of "Modern Family" (L to R) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(L to R) Actors Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Fergumore
(L to R) Actors Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast and crew of television sitcom "Modern Family" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Perfmore
The cast and crew of television sitcom "Modern Family" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. Among those pictured are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the more
Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael Douglas poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movimore
Actor Michael Douglas poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries award for his performance in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Helen Mirren poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Moviemore
Actress Helen Mirren poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for "Phil Spector" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild more
Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Gmore
Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screenmore
Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue more
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" from presenter Robert DeNiro at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Bmore
Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series formore
Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemmore
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedymore
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bryan Cranston, with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Gunn pose backmore
Bryan Cranston, with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Gunn pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Matthew McConaughey poses backstage with his Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lmore
Actor Matthew McConaughey poses backstage with his Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Bradley Cooper and presenter Robert De Niro pose for photos backstage after "American Hustle" won formore
Actor Bradley Cooper and presenter Robert De Niro pose for photos backstage after "American Hustle" won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue more
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drmore
Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Amerimore
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Elisabeth Rohm pose for photos backstage after winning the Outstanding Permore
Actors Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Elisabeth Rohm pose for photos backstage after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for their work in "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Cate Blanchett poses backstage with her Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lemore
Actress Cate Blanchett poses backstage with her Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Gumore
Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Losmore
Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
下一个
Dakar Rally 2014
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Luminarias hot to trot
According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village in Spain to purify the...
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.