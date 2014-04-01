Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard
Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his fmore
Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los more
Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diamore
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Parismore
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diamore
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinmore
Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014.more
Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more
Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, Nmore
Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERmore
Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil more
Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERmore
Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angelmore
Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angelmore
Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
