Grammy Awards show performances
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs "My God Is the Sun" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los more
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs "My God Is the Sun" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Camore
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna (R) perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore (L) at the 56th annual Grammymore
Mary Lambert and Madonna (R) perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore (L) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Madonna (L) performs her song "Open Your Heart" as Queen Latifah celebrates after performing a mass marriagmore
Madonna (L) performs her song "Open Your Heart" as Queen Latifah celebrates after performing a mass marriage ceremony during the "Same Love" segment by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 201more
Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert (L) and Madonna perform "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californimore
Mary Lambert (L) and Madonna perform "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Gramore
James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californiamore
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californiamore
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californiamore
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs the Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky" with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (L) at the more
Stevie Wonder performs the Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky" with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (L) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californmore
Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERmore
Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERmore
Willie Nelson performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson (L) and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angelmore
Willie Nelson (L) and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angemore
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awmore
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTEmore
Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Jamore
Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar (L) and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awarmore
Kendrick Lamar (L) and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Cmore
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Cmore
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2more
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2more
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2more
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards more
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 2more
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Cmore
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Cmore
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26more
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26more
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
John Legend performs "All Of Me" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 20more
John Legend performs "All Of Me" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angelesmore
Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Satumore
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014more
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. (R) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calmore
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. (R) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LL Cool J hosts the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anmore
LL Cool J hosts the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 20more
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke (at microphone) and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Bemore
Robin Thicke (at microphone) and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 20more
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 20more
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2more
Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTEmore
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Januamore
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 2more
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Januamore
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 20more
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 2more
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 2more
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 2more
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Celebrity mugshots
Justin Bieber is the latest addition to our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet
All the fashion and fun from the SAG Awards red carpet.
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Critics' Choice Awards show
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.