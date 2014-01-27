版本:
Grammy Award winners

<p>Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&amp;B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&amp;B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&amp;B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

