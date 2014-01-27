Grammy Award winners
Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
