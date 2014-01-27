Best of the Grammys
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Jamie Foxx play boxes with Jay-Z before handing over the Grammy for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Julia Roberts introduces a performance by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year to Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Paul Williams accepts the award for Album of the year for Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" as Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams applaud at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year for Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Charlie Wilson and Kevin Hart introduce the Best Rock Song category at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink reaches out to the crowd as she hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits with Robin Thicke at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Ryan Lewis and Macklemore accept the Grammy award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift applauds as Kacey Musgraves wins the award for best country album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tommy Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath introduce a performance by Ringo Star r at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Nile Rodgers, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
