版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 28日 星期二 06:05 BJT

Best of the Grammys

<p>Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 50
<p>Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 50
<p>Pink performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pink performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuomore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pink performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 50
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angemore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 50
<p>Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 50
<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 50
<p>Presenter Jamie Foxx play boxes with Jay-Z before handing over the Grammy for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenter Jamie Foxx play boxes with Jay-Z before handing over the Grammy for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grailmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Presenter Jamie Foxx play boxes with Jay-Z before handing over the Grammy for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 50
<p>Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 50
<p>Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 50
<p>Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 50
<p>Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 50
<p>Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at tmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 50
<p>Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Januarymore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 50
<p>Julia Roberts introduces a performance by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Julia Roberts introduces a performance by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at the 56th annual Grammy Awards imore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Julia Roberts introduces a performance by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 50
<p>Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Januarymore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 50
<p>Presenters Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year to Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenters Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year to Daft Punk for "more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Presenters Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year to Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 50
<p>Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactivemore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 50
<p>Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 50
<p>Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 50
<p>Producer Paul Williams accepts the award for Album of the year for Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" as Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams applaud at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Producer Paul Williams accepts the award for Album of the year for Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" as more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Producer Paul Williams accepts the award for Album of the year for Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" as Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams applaud at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 50
<p>James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Gramore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 50
<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year for Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year for Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annualmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year for Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 50
<p>Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 50
<p>Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 50
<p>Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jamore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 50
<p>Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Countrmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 50
<p>Presenters Charlie Wilson and Kevin Hart introduce the Best Rock Song category at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenters Charlie Wilson and Kevin Hart introduce the Best Rock Song category at the 56th annual Grammy Awmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Presenters Charlie Wilson and Kevin Hart introduce the Best Rock Song category at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 50
<p>Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 50
<p>Pink reaches out to the crowd as she hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pink reaches out to the crowd as she hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annualmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pink reaches out to the crowd as she hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 50
<p>Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 50
<p>Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annuamore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 50
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angemore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 50
<p>Macklemore and Ryan Lewis win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angelesmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 50
<p>Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 50
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 50
<p>Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014.more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
36 / 50
<p>Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
37 / 50
<p>Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
38 / 50
<p>Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year at the 56th annual Grammy Awamore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson Jr. present the award for Record of the Year at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
39 / 50
<p>Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits with Robin Thicke at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits with Robin Thicke at the 56th annual Grammy Awmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Robert Lamm of Chicago performs a medley of the band's hits with Robin Thicke at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
40 / 50
<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 50
<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Nmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 50
<p>Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Januarymore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Robin Thicke performs "Blurred Lines" with Chicago at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
43 / 50
<p>Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
44 / 50
<p>Ryan Lewis and Macklemore accept the Grammy award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ryan Lewis and Macklemore accept the Grammy award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Lmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Ryan Lewis and Macklemore accept the Grammy award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 50
<p>Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&amp;B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home"more

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
46 / 50
<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
47 / 50
<p>Taylor Swift applauds as Kacey Musgraves wins the award for best country album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift applauds as Kacey Musgraves wins the award for best country album for "Same Trailer, Differentmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Taylor Swift applauds as Kacey Musgraves wins the award for best country album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
48 / 50
<p>Tommy Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath introduce a performance by Ringo Star r at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tommy Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath introduce a performance by Ringo Star r at thmore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Tommy Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath introduce a performance by Ringo Star r at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
49 / 50
<p>Nile Rodgers, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Nile Rodgers, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammymore

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Nile Rodgers, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

下一个

Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.

2014年 1月 28日
Controversial Grammy fashion

Controversial Grammy fashion

Memorable creations on the Grammy red carpet and stage.

2014年 1月 28日
Grammy Award winners

Grammy Award winners

A look at the winners of the Grammy Awards.

2014年 1月 27日
Grammy Awards show performances

Grammy Awards show performances

Highlights from the Grammy Awards show performances

2014年 1月 27日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐