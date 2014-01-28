版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 28日 星期二 21:35 BJT

Pete Seeger dies at 94

<p>Pete Seeger (C) and his grandson Tao (L) perform with Bruce Springsteen on "This Land is Your Land" during the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pete Seeger (C) and his grandson Tao (L) perform with Bruce Springsteen on "This Land is Your Land" during the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Musician Pete Seeger sings Amazing Grace during a concert celebrating his 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Musician Pete Seeger sings Amazing Grace during a concert celebrating his 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Pete Seeger (2nd,L), his grandson Tao (L), Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce acknowledge the crowd after performing at the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Pete Seeger (2nd,L), his grandson Tao (L), Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce acknowledge the crowd after performing at the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Musician Pete Seeger (R) performs with Toshi Reagan (L) and Warren Haynes (C) during a concert celebrating Seeger's 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Musician Pete Seeger (R) performs with Toshi Reagan (L) and Warren Haynes (C) during a concert celebrating Seeger's 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Legendary American folk musician Pete Seeger sings the popular Cuban song "La Guantanamera," with verses dedicated to Cuban hero Jose Mati, in Havana, Cuba, April 29, 1999. REUTERS</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Legendary American folk musician Pete Seeger sings the popular Cuban song "La Guantanamera," with verses dedicated to Cuban hero Jose Mati, in Havana, Cuba, April 29, 1999. REUTERS

<p>Singers Pete Seeger (L) and Stevie Wonder perform together during the final group jam session at the conclusion of the eleventh annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. Seeger was inducted at the event at which Wonder appeared as a presenter. REUTERS/Peter Morgan</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Singers Pete Seeger (L) and Stevie Wonder perform together during the final group jam session at the conclusion of the eleventh annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. Seeger was inducted at the event at which Wonder appeared as a presenter. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

<p>Singer Pete Seeger (C) poses with Harry Belafonte (L) and Arlo Guthrie shortly after Seeger was inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame at the eleventh annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

2014年 1月 28日 星期二

Singer Pete Seeger (C) poses with Harry Belafonte (L) and Arlo Guthrie shortly after Seeger was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the eleventh annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

