版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 02:30 BJT

Tribute to the Beatles

<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salutmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 30
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salutmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 30
<p>Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 30
<p>Adam Levine and the Maroon 5 perform to commemorate The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Adam Levine and the Maroon 5 perform to commemorate The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show during tmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Adam Levine and the Maroon 5 perform to commemorate The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 30
<p>Singer Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beamore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Singer Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 30
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salutmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 30
<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salutmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 30
<p>Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed Americmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 30
<p>Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>Musicians Pharrell Williams and Brad Paisley bump fists during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musicians Pharrell Williams and Brad Paisley bump fists during the taping of "The Night That Changed Americmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Musicians Pharrell Williams and Brad Paisley bump fists during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>Musician Ed Sheeran performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Ed Sheeran performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Bmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Musician Ed Sheeran performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
<p>John Mayer and Keith Urban perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

John Mayer and Keith Urban perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute Tomore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

John Mayer and Keith Urban perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Dave Grohl and Jeff Lynne perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dave Grohl and Jeff Lynne perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Dave Grohl and Jeff Lynne perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
<p>Kate Beckinsale speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kate Beckinsale speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatlesmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Kate Beckinsale speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
<p>Actor Tom Hanks attends the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Tom Hanks attends the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", whimore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Actor Tom Hanks attends the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>Musician Alicia Keys performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Alicia Keys performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Musician Alicia Keys performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 30
<p>Paul McCartney performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul McCartney performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatlemore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paul McCartney performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Musician John Mayer performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician John Mayer performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Bmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Musician John Mayer performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
<p>Actor Johnny Depp speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Johnny Depp speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatlmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Actor Johnny Depp speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, perform during the taping of "The Night That Changedmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
<p>Ringo Starr performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ringo Starr performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles",more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Ringo Starr performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>Alicia Keys and John Legend perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Alicia Keys and John Legend perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute Tmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Alicia Keys and John Legend perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>Host LL Cool J speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host LL Cool J speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles"more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Host LL Cool J speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Eric Idle, Annie Lennox, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Dave Grohl (R) watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Eric Idle, Annie Lennox, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Dave Grohl (R) watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Eric Idle, Annie Lennox, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Dave Grohl (R) watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
<p>Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
26 / 30
<p>Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
27 / 30
<p>Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the band Eurythmics attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the band Eurythmics attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Smore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the band Eurythmics attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
28 / 30
<p>Katy Perry attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Katy Perry attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, Januarymore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Katy Perry attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
29 / 30
<p>(L-R) Musicians Matt Flynn, Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine, James Valentine and PJ Morton of the rock band Maroon 5 attend "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

(L-R) Musicians Matt Flynn, Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine, James Valentine and PJ Morton of the rock band Mmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

(L-R) Musicians Matt Flynn, Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine, James Valentine and PJ Morton of the rock band Maroon 5 attend "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Bieber in Panama

Bieber in Panama

下一个

Bieber in Panama

Bieber in Panama

Justin Bieber trades Miami and a Lamborghini for a quad on the beach in Panama.

2014年 1月 29日
Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger, legendary American folk folk singer and a voice for social justice, dies at the age of 94.

2014年 1月 28日
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

2014年 1月 28日
Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.

2014年 1月 28日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐