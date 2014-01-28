版本:
Bieber in Panama

<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. The teen pop star remains in Panama just three days after his turbulent off-stage life landed him in a Florida jail. Bieber was arrested on January 23 for drunk driving after allegedly drag racing on a Miami Beach street. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Pop singer Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. The teen pop star remains in Panama just three days after his turbulent off-stage life landed him in a Florida jail. Bieber was arrested on January 23 for drunk driving after allegedly drag racing on a Miami Beach street. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Model Chantel Jeffries (R) walks past Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber at the beach in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Model Chantel Jeffries (R) walks past Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber at the beach in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber gestures at a beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber gestures at a beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach surrounded by fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach surrounded by fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber sits on a quad bike surrounded by his staff at beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber sits on a quad bike surrounded by his staff at beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber plays with his fans as he rides a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber plays with his fans as he rides a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets his fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets his fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

