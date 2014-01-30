Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatmore
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' president Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gestures during her parade through Hmore
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gestures during her parade through Harvard Square with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' cast Vice President and Harvard University student Ethan Hardy, dressed in drag, in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren rides with Hasty Pudding Theatricalsmore
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren rides with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and cast Vice President Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatmore
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren fires a toy gun as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Yearmore
Actress Helen Mirren fires a toy gun as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. Onstage with Mirren is Hasty Pudding Thearicals Sam Clark, playing the role of actor Al Pacino, with whom Mirren acted with in the film "Phil Spector". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren accepts her Pudding Pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Womamore
Actress Helen Mirren accepts her Pudding Pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding more
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding more
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren acts out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch more
Actress Helen Mirren acts out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren is joined onstage by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast member Alex Willis playing the rolmore
Actress Helen Mirren is joined onstage by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast member Alex Willis playing the role of Queen Elizabeth I, as Mirren is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
下一个
Trouble for Bieber
Justin Bieber appeared at a Toronto police station after being charged with assault over an incident involving a limo driver, the latest in a string of erratic...
Brokeback Mountain opera
The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders was first a short story, then an Oscar-winning film - and now it's an opera.
Tribute to the Beatles
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.
Bieber in Panama
Justin Bieber trades Miami and a Lamborghini for a quad on the beach in Panama.
精选图集
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.