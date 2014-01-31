Flamenco fashion
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in themore
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andamore
Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMmore
A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in themore
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Smore
A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Anmore
Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the Internatiomore
Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the Internatmore
Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Amore
A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the Internamore
Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusimore
A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the Internatimore
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore
A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the Intemore
Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF more
A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International more
Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Amore
Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the Internatimore
Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
