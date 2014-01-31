版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 1日 星期六 05:50 BJT

Flamenco fashion

<p>A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in themore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
1 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andamore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in themore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Smore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
5 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Anmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
6 / 20
<p>Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the Internatiomore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
7 / 20
<p>Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the Internatmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Amore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the Internamore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusimore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
11 / 20
<p>Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the Internatimore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in thmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
15 / 20
<p>Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the Intemore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
17 / 20
<p>Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
18 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Amore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
19 / 20
<p>Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the Internatimore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding

Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding

下一个

Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding

Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding

Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren

2014年 1月 31日
Trouble for Bieber

Trouble for Bieber

Justin Bieber appeared at a Toronto police station after being charged with assault over an incident involving a limo driver, the latest in a string of erratic...

2014年 1月 30日
Brokeback Mountain opera

Brokeback Mountain opera

The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders was first a short story, then an Oscar-winning film - and now it's an opera.

2014年 1月 29日
Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

2014年 1月 29日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐