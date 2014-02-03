版本:
图片 | 2014年 2月 3日 星期一 11:50 BJT

Super Bowl halftime

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars and Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Fireworks erupt as the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 2月 3日 星期一

