Celebrities turned politicians
Former American Idol singer Clay Aiken has announced he will run for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to forge a conservative revolution first as California governor and then as U.S. President from 1981-1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003-2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected Governor of Minnesota in 1999. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Talk show host Jerry Springer was in office before show business - he was Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, before creating The Jerry Springer Show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kal Penn joined the Obama administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson has worked in acting during and after his tenure as as a U.S. Senator for Tennessee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
