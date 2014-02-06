版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 22:25 BJT

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

<p>Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 17
<p>Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 17
<p>Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tomore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 17
<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "more

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 17
<p>Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 17
<p>Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Brimore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 17
<p>Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New Yorkmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 17
<p>Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Homemore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 17
<p>Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, Femore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 17
<p>Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New Yorkmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 17
<p>Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklymore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 17
<p>Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brookmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 17
<p>Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Homore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 17
<p>Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, Femore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 17
<p>Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New Yorkmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 17
<p>Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Homore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 17
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens durinmore

2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

下一个

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

2014年 2月 6日
'Monuments Men' premiere

'Monuments Men' premiere

The cast of "The Monuments Men" celebrate at the film premiere in New York.

2014年 2月 5日
Super Bowl halftime

Super Bowl halftime

Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.

2014年 2月 3日
Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014

Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014

The life and roles of the Oscar -winning actor.

2014年 2月 3日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐