图片 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 05:55 BJT

NY Fashion Week

<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Models present creations from the Nanette Lepore Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Models present creations from the Nanette Lepore Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A model presents a creation by Michael Kors during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation by Michael Kors during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A make-up artist photographs a model backstage during preparations for the Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A make-up artist photographs a model backstage during preparations for the Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A performer practices before the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A performer practices before the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A model presents a creation from the Porsche Design Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Porsche Design Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Gold make-up is seen on a model's lips before presenting a creation by Son Jung Wan during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Gold make-up is seen on a model's lips before presenting a creation by Son Jung Wan during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag &amp; Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

