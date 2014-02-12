NY Fashion Week
A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during more
A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models present creations from the Nanette Lepore Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februarymore
Models present creations from the Nanette Lepore Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation by Michael Kors during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Femore
A model presents a creation by Michael Kors during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A make-up artist photographs a model backstage during preparations for the Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collectimore
A make-up artist photographs a model backstage during preparations for the Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Febmore
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February more
Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A performer practices before the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Weemore
A performer practices before the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashionmore
Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februarymore
Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februmore
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Porsche Design Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februmore
A model presents a creation from the Porsche Design Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Femore
Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week Februarymore
Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REmore
People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Weemore
Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture more
Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashionmore
People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fmore
Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februarymore
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fasmore
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8more
Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February more
A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New Yorkmore
Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Gold make-up is seen on a model's lips before presenting a creation by Son Jung Wan during the Fall 2014 comore
Gold make-up is seen on a model's lips before presenting a creation by Son Jung Wan during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion more
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection durinmore
A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTEmore
A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week more
Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection premore
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week Femore
Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fasmore
A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection dmore
Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashimore
A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 more
Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarymore
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6more
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarmore
A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2more
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6,more
A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Febmore
A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, more
A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februarymore
Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February more
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New Yomore
The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fmore
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during Nmore
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during more
A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter comore
Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Februarymore
The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
