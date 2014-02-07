New York Fashion Week street style
Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tyler Ashley poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ashley, from New York, is attending his first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
