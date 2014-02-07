版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 8日 星期六 07:20 BJT

New York Fashion Week street style

<p>Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 11
<p>Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 11
<p>Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 11
<p>Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandomore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 11
<p>Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bendermore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 11
<p>Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 11
<p>Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 201more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 11
<p>A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week,more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 11
<p>Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, fmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 11
<p>Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, fmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 11
<p>Tyler Ashley poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ashley, from New York, is attending his first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tyler Ashley poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ashlemore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Tyler Ashley poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ashley, from New York, is attending his first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

下一个

Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

2014年 2月 7日
Who's turning 30

Who's turning 30

Celebrities turning 30 this year.

2014年 2月 7日
Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Members of Pussy Riot appeared at Amnesty International’s “Bringing Human Rights Home” concert.

2014年 2月 6日
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

2014年 2月 6日

精选图集

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐