Spotted at NYFW
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Blogger Perez Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
Blogger Perez Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Amanda Lepore arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
Model Amanda Lepore arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Socialite Paris Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
Socialite Paris Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014.
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Petra Nemcova attends the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014.
Petra Nemcova attends the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jamie Chung, Anna Kendrick and Emmy Rossum (L-R) attend the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014.
Jamie Chung, Anna Kendrick and Emmy Rossum (L-R) attend the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Katie Cassidy (L) and interior designer Athena Calderone attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collmore
Actress Katie Cassidy (L) and interior designer Athena Calderone attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Beckham carries his daughter Harper as he sits next to his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, before the more
David Beckham carries his daughter Harper as he sits next to his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, before the Victoria Beckham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nicky Hilton takes a photo during the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Nicky Hilton takes a photo during the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lindsey Vonn raises her crutches as she presents a creation by Cynthia Rowley for the The Heart Truth Fall more
Lindsey Vonn raises her crutches as she presents a creation by Cynthia Rowley for the The Heart Truth Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
(L-R) Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe and Joe Jonas attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014.
(L-R) Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe and Joe Jonas attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
TV Personality Louise Roe attends the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014.
TV Personality Louise Roe attends the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Colton Haynes and Bella Thorne attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014.
Colton Haynes and Bella Thorne attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo attends the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014.
South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo attends the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cosmopolitan magazine Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles (L) and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski attend the Lmore
Cosmopolitan magazine Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles (L) and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paris and Nicky Hilton attend the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Paris and Nicky Hilton attend the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoe designer Jessie Randall and her son Liam attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014.
Shoe designer Jessie Randall and her son Liam attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stylist and creative director Grace Coddington looks at shoes designed by Manolo Blahnik during the Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014.
Stylist and creative director Grace Coddington looks at shoes designed by Manolo Blahnik during the Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Charlotte Ronson poses with Paris and Nicky Hilton before presenting her 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Charlotte Ronson poses with Paris and Nicky Hilton before presenting her 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
