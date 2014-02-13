版本:
Spotted at NYFW

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Blogger Perez Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Blogger Perez Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Amanda Lepore arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Amanda Lepore arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton arrives for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Dakota Fanning arrives at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag &amp; Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Petra Nemcova attends the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Petra Nemcova attends the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jamie Chung, Anna Kendrick and Emmy Rossum (L-R) attend the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Jamie Chung, Anna Kendrick and Emmy Rossum (L-R) attend the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Actress Katie Cassidy (L) and interior designer Athena Calderone attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actress Katie Cassidy (L) and interior designer Athena Calderone attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>David Beckham carries his daughter Harper as he sits next to his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, before the Victoria Beckham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

David Beckham carries his daughter Harper as he sits next to his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, before the Victoria Beckham Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Nicky Hilton takes a photo during the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Nicky Hilton takes a photo during the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Lindsey Vonn raises her crutches as she presents a creation by Cynthia Rowley for the The Heart Truth Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Lindsey Vonn raises her crutches as she presents a creation by Cynthia Rowley for the The Heart Truth Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>(L-R) Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe and Joe Jonas attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

(L-R) Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe and Joe Jonas attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>TV Personality Louise Roe attends the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

TV Personality Louise Roe attends the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Colton Haynes and Bella Thorne attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Colton Haynes and Bella Thorne attend the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo attends the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo attends the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Cosmopolitan magazine Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles (L) and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Cosmopolitan magazine Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles (L) and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Paris and Nicky Hilton attend the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Paris and Nicky Hilton attend the Charlotte Ronson 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Shoe designer Jessie Randall and her son Liam attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Shoe designer Jessie Randall and her son Liam attend the Lela Rose 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Stylist and creative director Grace Coddington looks at shoes designed by Manolo Blahnik during the Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Stylist and creative director Grace Coddington looks at shoes designed by Manolo Blahnik during the Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Charlotte Ronson poses with Paris and Nicky Hilton before presenting her 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Charlotte Ronson poses with Paris and Nicky Hilton before presenting her 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

