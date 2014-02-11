版本:
2014年 2月 11日

Oscar nominees luncheon

<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 2月 11日

<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 11日

Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

