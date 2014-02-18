London Fashion Week
A model has her hat adjusted backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair done backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models wait backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Louise Alsop Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashley Williams Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Peter Pilotto Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model rehearses for the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer Lily Allen is pictured at the front row during the presentation of the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model struggles as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair and make up done backstage at the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion bloggers Zokaya Kamara and Miriam Bouteba pose for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion enthusiast Tania Nichols poses for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
