London Fashion Week

<p>A model has her hat adjusted backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her hat adjusted backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

1 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

3 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

4 / 39
<p>A model has her hair done backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her hair done backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

5 / 39
<p>Models wait backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models wait backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

6 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Louise Alsop Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Louise Alsop Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

7 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ashley Williams Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ashley Williams Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

8 / 39
<p>Models present creations from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

9 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

10 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

11 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

12 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

13 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

14 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

15 / 39
<p>Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

16 / 39
<p>Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

17 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

18 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from Peter Pilotto Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from Peter Pilotto Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

19 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

20 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

21 / 39
<p>Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

22 / 39
<p>Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

23 / 39
<p>Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

24 / 39
<p>A model rehearses for the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model rehearses for the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

25 / 39
<p>British singer Lily Allen is pictured at the front row during the presentation of the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

British singer Lily Allen is pictured at the front row during the presentation of the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

26 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

27 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

28 / 39
<p>A model struggles as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model struggles as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

29 / 39
<p>A model has her hair and make up done backstage at the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her hair and make up done backstage at the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

30 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

31 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

32 / 39
<p>Fashion bloggers Zokaya Kamara and Miriam Bouteba pose for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion bloggers Zokaya Kamara and Miriam Bouteba pose for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

33 / 39
<p>Fashion enthusiast Tania Nichols poses for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion enthusiast Tania Nichols poses for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

34 / 39
<p>Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

35 / 39
<p>Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

36 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

37 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

38 / 39
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

39 / 39
