2014年 2月 17日

BAFTA red carpet

<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

1 / 35
<p>Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2 / 35
<p>Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

3 / 35
<p>Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

4 / 35
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

5 / 35
<p>Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

6 / 35
<p>Emma Thompson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Emma Thompson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Emma Thompson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

7 / 35
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

8 / 35
<p>Helen Mirren arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Helen Mirren arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Helen Mirren arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

9 / 35
<p>Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

10 / 35
<p>Lily Allen arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Lily Allen arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Lily Allen arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

11 / 35
<p>Britain's Prince William arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prince William arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Britain's Prince William arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

12 / 35
<p>Amy Adams arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Amy Adams arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Amy Adams arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

13 / 35
<p>Oprah Winfrey arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

14 / 35
<p>Gillian Anderson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Gillian Anderson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Gillian Anderson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

15 / 35
<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sari Mercer arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sari Mercer arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sari Mercer arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

16 / 35
<p>Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

17 / 35
<p>Director Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Director Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Director Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

18 / 35
<p>(L-R) Actor Christian Bale, director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

(L-R) Actor Christian Bale, director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the BAFTA awards cmore

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

(L-R) Actor Christian Bale, director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

19 / 35
<p>Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

20 / 35
<p>Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

21 / 35
<p>Niki Lauda (R) arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Niki Lauda (R) arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Niki Lauda (R) arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

22 / 35
<p>Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

23 / 35
<p>Joely Richardson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Joely Richardson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Joely Richardson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

24 / 35
<p>Judi Dench arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Judi Dench arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Judi Dench arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

25 / 35
<p>Actress Imogen Poots arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Actress Imogen Poots arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actress Imogen Poots arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

26 / 35
<p>Actor Tom Hardy arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Tom Hardy arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actor Tom Hardy arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

27 / 35
<p>Josephine de la Baume arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Josephine de la Baume arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Josephine de la Baume arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

28 / 35
<p>Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

29 / 35
<p>Actor Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actor Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

30 / 35
<p>Ruth Wilson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Ruth Wilson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Ruth Wilson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

31 / 35
<p>Actress Rebecca Wang arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actress Rebecca Wang arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actress Rebecca Wang arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

32 / 35
<p>Fearne Cotton arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fearne Cotton arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Fearne Cotton arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

33 / 35
<p>Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

34 / 35
<p>Lea Seydoux arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Lea Seydoux arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Lea Seydoux arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

35 / 35
