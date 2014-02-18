版本:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party

<p>Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Irina Shayk arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Irina Shayk arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Daniela Pestova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Daniela Pestova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Carol Alt arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Carol Alt arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Irina Shayk arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Irina Shayk arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Daniela Pestova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Daniela Pestova arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supermodel Rachel Hunter arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Supermodel Rachel Hunter arrives for the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Carol Alt arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Carol Alt arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Supermodel Christie Brinkley arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

