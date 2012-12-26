Courtside candids

版本:
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh together while sitting courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh together while sitting courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Entertainer Jerry Seinfeld (2nd R) wears a medical boot as he reacts with son Julian (2nd L) and wife Jessica (R) while watching the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter of their NBA game in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Entertainer Jerry Seinfeld (2nd R) wears a medical boot as he reacts with son Julian (2nd L) and wife Jessica (R) while watching the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter of their NBA game in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Actor and comedian Larry David (front L) watches the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Actor and comedian Larry David (front L) watches the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz (L), Romeo (2nd R) and Brooklyn (R) as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns play in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz (L), Romeo (2nd R) and Brooklyn (R) as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns play in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher pose for a photo while sitting courtside at the Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher pose for a photo while sitting courtside at the Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Katy Perry and her father Keith Hudson watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry and her father Keith Hudson watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russell Brand watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russell Brand watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West watch the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West watch the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Rock and David Spade joke as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chris Rock and David Spade joke as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Alicia Keys and her son Egypt sit courtside as the Knicks play the Miami Heat in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Alicia Keys and her son Egypt sit courtside as the Knicks play the Miami Heat in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez reacts as he sits courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez reacts as he sits courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Actress Maria Menounos and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Derek Hough sit courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Maria Menounos and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Derek Hough sit courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rapper Lil Wayne and his friend Dhea watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rapper Lil Wayne and his friend Dhea watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, California May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, California May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Timberlake sits with his fiancee Jessica Biel as the th Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Timberlake sits with his fiancee Jessica Biel as the th Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react as the Miami Heat play the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react as the Miami Heat play the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Zac Efron watches the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Zac Efron watches the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in New York, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in New York, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Bieber talks with Rihanna as they sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Justin Bieber talks with Rihanna as they sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan watch the Knicks play the Magic at Madison Square Garden, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan watch the Knicks play the Magic at Madison Square Garden, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

David Beckham sitting courtside with his wife Victoria as the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

David Beckham sitting courtside with his wife Victoria as the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Usher and Ryan Seacrest stand courtside during Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Usher and Ryan Seacrest stand courtside during Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

"Jersey Shore" personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi meets with Kim Kardashian as the Dallas Mavericks play the New Jersey Nets in Newark, New Jersey, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

"Jersey Shore" personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi meets with Kim Kardashian as the Dallas Mavericks play the New Jersey Nets in Newark, New Jersey, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Bruno Mars at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bruno Mars at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and actor Liev Schreiber as the Lakers play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and actor Liev Schreiber as the Lakers play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Levi watch the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Levi watch the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Justin Bieber sits amongst the Laker girls cheerleaders as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Justin Bieber sits amongst the Laker girls cheerleaders as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bruce Willis walks past Tom Cruise, Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to his court side seat as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bruce Willis walks past Tom Cruise, Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to his court side seat as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cameron Diaz talks with comedian and producer Larry David before the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cameron Diaz talks with comedian and producer Larry David before the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dirtector Spike Lee gestures to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the fourth quarter in Miami, December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Dirtector Spike Lee gestures to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the fourth quarter in Miami, December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Actor David Arquette is knocked to the ground by a Los Angeles Lakers fan (L) who ran onto the court during the Western Conference playoffs in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor David Arquette is knocked to the ground by a Los Angeles Lakers fan (L) who ran onto the court during the Western Conference playoffs in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus hugs her oldest son Henry as they sit court side as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus hugs her oldest son Henry as they sit court side as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Lindsay Lohan sits courtside as the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Lindsay Lohan sits courtside as the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Charlize Theron drinks a beer as she sits courtside during Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Charlize Theron drinks a beer as she sits courtside during Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith smile during a timeout in the first quarter as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith smile during a timeout in the first quarter as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Justin Bieber shows actor Jaden Smith an NBA Championship ring belonging to Los Angeles Lakers executive vice president Jeanie Buss as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Bieber shows actor Jaden Smith an NBA Championship ring belonging to Los Angeles Lakers executive vice president Jeanie Buss as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay Z and Beyonce watch the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Jay Z and Beyonce watch the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Actor Zac Efron sits courtside with Leonardo Dicaprio during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Zac Efron sits courtside with Leonardo Dicaprio during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mel Gibson watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mel Gibson watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella watch the the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles, December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella watch the the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles, December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jeremy Renner watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jeremy Renner watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Brown and Usher laugh as they watch the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Brown and Usher laugh as they watch the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Drew Barrymore reacts with an unidentified friend as they are shown on the game's "Kiss Cam" during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Drew Barrymore reacts with an unidentified friend as they are shown on the game's "Kiss Cam" during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jack Black watching the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Black watching the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Mary J. Blige and two young fans look up to watch the scoreboard as the Orlando Magic play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Singer Mary J. Blige and two young fans look up to watch the scoreboard as the Orlando Magic play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Rappers Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs sit courtside during the Slam Dunk contest at NBA All-Star weekend in Dallas, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Rappers Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs sit courtside during the Slam Dunk contest at NBA All-Star weekend in Dallas, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles, June 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles, June 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Singer Justin Timberlake greets a Denver Nuggets player as he arrives for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Justin Timberlake greets a Denver Nuggets player as he arrives for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Teri Hatcher sits court side during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Teri Hatcher sits court side during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Los Angeles, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Prince, Eva Longoria, and Dave Chappelle watch the 2007 NBA All-Star game in Las Vegas, February 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Prince, Eva Longoria, and Dave Chappelle watch the 2007 NBA All-Star game in Las Vegas, February 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Samuel Jackson and Ashanti watch the New York Knicks play the Denver Nuggets in New York, December 12, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Samuel Jackson and Ashanti watch the New York Knicks play the Denver Nuggets in New York, December 12, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty watches the Lakers Girls cheerleaders in Los Angeles, November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty watches the Lakers Girls cheerleaders in Los Angeles, November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Nicholson throws the ball back into play as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Nicholson throws the ball back into play as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to actor Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to actor Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Crystal jokingly prays as the Los Angeles Clippers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Billy Crystal jokingly prays as the Los Angeles Clippers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

