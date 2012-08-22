版本:
First pitch

Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins

James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins

Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

