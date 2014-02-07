版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 7日

Talking with Leno

<p>Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jay Leno during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jay Leno with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>President Obama laughs with Jay Leno on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2014年 2月 7日

President Obama laughs with Jay Leno on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton reacts as Jay Leno shows her a tabloid newspaper article about her appearance with a UFO alien, August 4, 2003. REUTER/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton reacts as Jay Leno shows her a tabloid newspaper article about her appearance with a UFO alien, August 4, 2003. REUTER/Fred Prouser

<p>Dolly Parton gestures to Jay Leno, February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Dolly Parton gestures to Jay Leno, February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jessica Alba with Jay Leno, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jessica Alba with Jay Leno, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jay Leno holds a magazine with a cover story about the state of the marriage of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as he interviews Simpson, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno holds a magazine with a cover story about the state of the marriage of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as he interviews Simpson, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Mel Gibson as a guest, February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Mel Gibson as a guest, February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Tom Cruise mocks his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show by standing on the couch, June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Tom Cruise mocks his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show by standing on the couch, June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

<p>Jerry Seinfeld waves to the audience in 1998. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jerry Seinfeld waves to the audience in 1998. REUTERS/File

<p>Laura Bush shows off her muscle in response to a question by Jay Leno asking if she worked out at the White House, May 19, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Laura Bush shows off her muscle in response to a question by Jay Leno asking if she worked out at the White House, May 19, 2004. REUTERS/File

<p>Jay Leno receives one of five kisses from supermodel Cindy Crawford during a fifth anniversary celebration taping in 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno receives one of five kisses from supermodel Cindy Crawford during a fifth anniversary celebration taping in 1997. REUTERS/File

<p>Sharon Stone laughs during her appearance, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Sharon Stone laughs during her appearance, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jay Leno cracks up at a joke by then Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush in 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno cracks up at a joke by then Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush in 2000. REUTERS/File

<p>Hugh Grant talks with host Jay Leno during his first public appearance in the U.S. after his arrest for lewd conduct, in 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Hugh Grant talks with host Jay Leno during his first public appearance in the U.S. after his arrest for lewd conduct, in 1995. REUTERS/File

<p>Dennis Rodman looks on as Jay Leno wears a pair of sunglasses Rodman presented to him in 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Dennis Rodman looks on as Jay Leno wears a pair of sunglasses Rodman presented to him in 1999. REUTERS/File

<p>Jamie Foxx displays how excited a person might get upon seeing his friend, actor Denzel Washington, February 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jamie Foxx displays how excited a person might get upon seeing his friend, actor Denzel Washington, February 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Lance Armstrong gestures during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, July 27, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Lance Armstrong gestures during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, July 27, 2000. REUTERS/File

<p>Russell Crowe is interviewed after he and his band '30 Odd Foot of Grunts' performed, August 16, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Russell Crowe is interviewed after he and his band '30 Odd Foot of Grunts' performed, August 16, 2001. REUTERS/File

<p>Will Smith reacts after asking why his coffee mug was labeled Guest 1, since he has made appearances on the show for over 12 years, April 5, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Will Smith reacts after asking why his coffee mug was labeled Guest 1, since he has made appearances on the show for over 12 years, April 5, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Former Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader holds up a rubber chicken, September 12, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Former Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader holds up a rubber chicken, September 12, 2000. REUTERS/File

<p>Pamela Anderson s a guest, April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Pamela Anderson s a guest, April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Paul Newman all smiles, April 8, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Paul Newman all smiles, April 8, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

<p>Paris Hilton, with her pet Chihuahua Tinkerbell, September 6, 2004. REUTERS/John Hayes</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Paris Hilton, with her pet Chihuahua Tinkerbell, September 6, 2004. REUTERS/John Hayes

<p>Tom Cruise shows the audience how white his leg is, August 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Tom Cruise shows the audience how white his leg is, August 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

<p>Britney Spears during an appearance, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Britney Spears during an appearance, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/File

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow laughs during her appearance, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Gwyneth Paltrow laughs during her appearance, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Country singer Carrie Underwood performs a segment of a Tyrolese song, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Country singer Carrie Underwood performs a segment of a Tyrolese song, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on the show, March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on the show, March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jane Fonda explains there is a statute of limitations on feeling guilty about your parents during her appearance, April 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jane Fonda explains there is a statute of limitations on feeling guilty about your parents during her appearance, April 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jay Leno interviews four-year-old Mensa member Priya Purewal in 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay Leno interviews four-year-old Mensa member Priya Purewal in 2000. REUTERS/File

<p>Naomi Watts during a commercial break, February 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Naomi Watts during a commercial break, February 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

<p>Then Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards shares a light moment, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Then Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards shares a light moment, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Vice President Earvin Magic Johnson laughs, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Los Angeles Lakers Vice President Earvin Magic Johnson laughs, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lisa Marie Presley, May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Lisa Marie Presley, May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actress Kirsten Dunst appears as a guest, September 15,2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Actress Kirsten Dunst appears as a guest, September 15,2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Alex Rodriguez as a guest, March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Alex Rodriguez as a guest, March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jodie Foster as a guest, March 26, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jodie Foster as a guest, March 26, 2002. REUTERS/File

<p>Actor Adrien Brody, March 26, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Actor Adrien Brody, March 26, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Spanish actor Javier Bardem, March 15, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Spanish actor Javier Bardem, March 15, 2001. REUTERS/File

<p>Donald Trump as a guest in 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Donald Trump as a guest in 1999. REUTERS/File

<p>Dame Edna as a guest in 1998. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Dame Edna as a guest in 1998. REUTERS/File

<p>Ellen DeGeneres gives host Jay Leno a brief kiss in 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Ellen DeGeneres gives host Jay Leno a brief kiss in 1997. REUTERS/File

<p>Pamela Anderson shows Jay Leno a shirt she purchased in anticipation of the birth of her son in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Pamela Anderson shows Jay Leno a shirt she purchased in anticipation of the birth of her son in 1996. REUTERS/File

<p>Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, describes an incident when she was caught in a private moment by tabloid photographers in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, describes an incident when she was caught in a private moment by tabloid photographers in 1996. REUTERS/File

<p>Actress Cybill Shepherd holds the top of a shell bikini presented to her by Jay Leno in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Actress Cybill Shepherd holds the top of a shell bikini presented to her by Jay Leno in 1996. REUTERS/File

<p>Jay Leno holds a baby orangutan as he comes face to face with another in 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 2月 7日

Jay

编辑推荐