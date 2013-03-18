版本:
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days of community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in which she will avoid time in jail on charges arising from a June car crash. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superiomore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days of community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in which she will avoid time in jail on charges arising from a June car crash. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

<p>Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is more

2013年 3月 19日

Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge after she punched another woman in the face, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New Yormore

2013年 3月 19日

A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge after she punched another woman in the face, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012.

2013年 3月 19日

A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in hmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her probation at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her promore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her probation at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2more

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapmmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series omore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of communitmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to more

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of communmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool

<p>Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for a gold designer necklace in January -- just three weeks after ending her fifth stint in drug and alcohol rehab in three years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walkmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for a gold designer necklace in January -- just three weeks after ending her fifth stint in drug and alcohol rehab in three years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

<p>Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the actress' mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the acmore

2013年 3月 19日

A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the actress' mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge and sentenced the troubled actress to 90 days in jail in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violmore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge and sentenced the troubled actress to 90 days in jail in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest plemore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, in Beverly Hills, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearimore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, in Beverly Hills, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that more

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

<p>Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010.

2013年 3月 19日

Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's 2007 drunk driving case at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's more

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's 2007 drunk driving case at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010.

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout

<p>Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout</p>

Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010.

2013年 3月 19日

Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lohan checked in and out of jail on Thursday, spending just 84 minutes behind bars for a drunken driving and cocaine-possession conviction, Los Angeles police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept./Handout</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles more

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lohan checked in and out of jail on Thursday, spending just 84 minutes behind bars for a drunken driving and cocaine-possession conviction, Los Angeles police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept./Handout

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California officials, on August 23, 2007, charged Lohan with seven misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, drunken driving and reckless driving stemming from two recent arrests. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Dept./Courtesy TMZ.com/Handout</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California offimore

2013年 3月 19日

Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California officials, on August 23, 2007, charged Lohan with seven misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, drunken driving and reckless driving stemming from two recent arrests. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Dept./Courtesy TMZ.com/Handout

