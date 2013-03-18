Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superiomore
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days of community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in which she will avoid time in jail on charges arising from a June car crash. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Losmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Losmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, Camore
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is more
Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New Yormore
A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge after she punched another woman in the face, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Bmore
A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse more
Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in hmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her promore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her probation at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2more
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapmmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles Novmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles Octmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series omore
Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airportmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of communitmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of communmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool
Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERSmore
Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walkmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for a gold designer necklace in January -- just three weeks after ending her fifth stint in drug and alcohol rehab in three years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminmore
Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/more
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2more
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the acmore
A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the actress' mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violmore
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge and sentenced the troubled actress to 90 days in jail in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest plemore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearimore
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, in Beverly Hills, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that more
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing imore
Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's 2007 drunk driving case at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Depamore
Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout
Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California Julmore
Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles more
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lohan checked in and out of jail on Thursday, spending just 84 minutes behind bars for a drunken driving and cocaine-possession conviction, Los Angeles police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept./Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California offimore
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California officials, on August 23, 2007, charged Lohan with seven misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, drunken driving and reckless driving stemming from two recent arrests. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Dept./Courtesy TMZ.com/Handout
下一个
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Oscars after-parties
A look at Oscar winners and other celebrities as they attend parties after the Academy Awards.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.