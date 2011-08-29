版本:
Maternity fashion

Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez walks off stage during the taping of "Movies Rock" at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, December 2, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in the film "Black Swan" during the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Actress Natalie Portman, who is pregnant with her first child and nominee for best actress for her role in the film 'Black Swan', arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman, best actress nominee for her role in "Black Swan," arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. Portman is dressed by Rodarte. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress January Jones leaves her seat after Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal basketball playoff between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. January Jones announced last week that she is pregnant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Alyssa Milano poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Alyssa Milano poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nia Long, who is pregnant, poses for photographers at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

French actress and television host Adeline Blondieau arrives for the closing ceremony of the 51st Monte Carlo television festival in Monaco June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Kate Hudson arrives at the Venice Movie Palace August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Kate Hudson attends the premiere of the film "Something Borrowed" in Los Angeles May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Kate Hudson poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Jessica Alba poses at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Jessica Alba poses on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actress Jessica Alba, dressed in Marchesa, and her boyfriend, Cash Warren, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D" premiere in Los Angeles, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

British soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pool

Actress Vera Farmiga arrives for the season opening of the Metropolitan Opera in New York September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Isla Fisher poses at the premiere of "Hot Rod" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cate Blanchett, dressed in Dries van Noten and wearing jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz, nominee for best actress for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" and for best supporting actress for "I'm Not There", arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Ali Larter poses at the "Resident Evil: Afterlife 3D" Tokyo premiere September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Actress Jenna Elfman arrives as a guest for the premiere of the new film "Old Dogs" starring John Travolta and Robin Williams in Hollywood, California, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Pregnant nominee Heidi Klum of "Project Runway" arrives on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Supermodel Heidi Klum, who is pregnant with her third child, leaves the stage at a product launch at a Victoria's Secret store in Los Angeles July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

German supermodel Heidi Klum waves to the crowd as she arrives on stage at the annual Life Ball in Vienna late May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Cast member Christina Applegate poses at the premiere of "Going the Distance" in Hollywood, California August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Gwen Stefani attends the finals match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Jennifer Garner, nominated for best actress in the drama series "Alias" arrives at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

French actress and television host Adeline Blondieau and her partner Laurent Hubert pose during the opening ceremony of the 51th Monte Carlo television festival in Monaco June 6, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Charlotte Gainsbourg poses during a photocall for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Trier, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Amy Poehler poses backstage at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nicole Richie arrives at the 2007 Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer (

Actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Actress Jane Krakowski, who is pregnant, arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Voice actor Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Kung Fu Panda" by directors Mark Osborne and John Stevenson at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

