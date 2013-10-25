Celebrity style: Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga poses at Berghain nightclub to promote her latest album 'Artpop' in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTmore
Lady Gaga performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayermore
Lady Gaga perfoms "Applause" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/more
Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, arrives for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York Augumore
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their "50 and Counting Tour" in Newarmore
Lady Gaga walks with Italian designer Donatella Versace (R) after arriving in front of the Gianni Versace amore
Lady Gaga arrives at Harvard University to launch her Born This Way Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts more
Singer Lady Gaga performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011more
Singer Lady Gaga kisses a crystal ball after performing during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square more
Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys departmmore
Lady Gaga poses with the trophy for Pop International during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbamore
Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughmore
Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERSmore
Singer Lady Gaga accepts the award for best female video for "Born This Way" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awmore
Lady Gaga arrives for a welcoming ceremony inside the Taichung City Hall building, central Taiwan July 3, 2more
U.S. singer Lady Gaga, closing her eyes, takes off her sunglass during a news conference after performing amore
Lady Gaga poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/more
Lady Gaga walks on the runway of the TV show 'Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum' in Cologne June 9, 20more
Singer Lady Gaga performs during a live concert in New York's Central Park televised on ABC's Good Morning more
Lady Gaga steps out of a translucent egg to perform her new song "Born This Way" at the 53rd annual Grammy more
Lady Gaga, wearing an outfit made of meat, poses in the photo room after winning eight awards at the 2010 Mmore
Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to rmore
Lady Gaga arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERSmore
Singer Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Amber Rilemore
Singer Lady Gaga performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. singer Lady Gaga watched by designer Nicola Formichetti (L) arrives at the 30th Brit Awards ceremony amore
Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the amFAR annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. more
Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERSmore
Singer Lady Gaga arrives at a media event where she was announced as Polaroid creative director at the 2010more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) meets U.S. singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance in Blamore
Lady Gaga arrives at a promotional event in New York September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lady Gaga arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayermore
Lady Gaga performs "Paparazzi" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/more
Lady Gaga accepts the award for best new artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 1more
U.S. singer Lady Gaga arrives for a TV interview to present her headphones line at the Internationale Funkamore
Lady Gaga adjusts her dress as she leaves a news conference at a hotel before the "Isle of MTV" concert in more
U.S. singer Lady Gaga performs during the Isle of MTV concert in Floriana, outside Valletta July 8, 2009. Rmore
Lady Gaga performs as pyrotechnics go off from her bustier during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Torontmore
Lady Gaga performs at the 2009 Wango Tango concert in Irvine, California May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
