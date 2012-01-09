版本:
Beyonce and Jay-Z

2012年 1月 9日

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A tent lit with red lights can be seen in entertainer Jay-Z's apartment in the Tribeca area of New York, April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A tent lit with red lights can be seen in entertainer Jay-Z's apartment in the Tribeca area of New York, April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs during a concert at the Olympic stadium in Athens November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs during a concert at the Olympic stadium in Athens November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z watches the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins in New York, October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z watches the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins in New York, October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Pool

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Pool

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Yankees fan Nicholas Pantelidis, 11, poses for a picture with Jay-Z as the New York Yankees met the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Yankees fan Nicholas Pantelidis, 11, poses for a picture with Jay-Z as the New York Yankees met the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z perform during the Fashion Rocks show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z perform during the Fashion Rocks show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z and Beyonce watch from courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z and Beyonce watch from courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z ooks at the crowd during a time out in play in the NCAA basketball game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville at Rupp Arena in Lexington, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z ooks at the crowd during a time out in play in the NCAA basketball game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville at Rupp Arena in Lexington, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z and Beyonce and author Mary Higgins Clark (R) react as they watch the New Jersey Nets play the Dallas Mavericks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay Z and Beyonce and author Mary Higgins Clark (R) react as they watch the New Jersey Nets play the Dallas Mavericks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay Z at the MTV Billboard awards in Miami, August 29,2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay Z at the MTV Billboard awards in Miami, August 29,2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce, wearing an engagement ring, arriveas for the 2008 Fashion Rocks concert to begin Spring/Summer Fashion Week in New York, September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce, wearing an engagement ring, arriveas for the 2008 Fashion Rocks concert to begin Spring/Summer Fashion Week in New York, September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in East Rutherford, New Jersey, March 3, 2005. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in East Rutherford, New Jersey, March 3, 2005. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce laugh as the New Jersey Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce laugh as the New Jersey Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce react while watching the New Jersey Nets play the Indiana Pacers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce react while watching the New Jersey Nets play the Indiana Pacers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce react to a play as the Nets play the Indiana Pacers in East Rutherford, May 2, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce react to a play as the Nets play the Indiana Pacers in East Rutherford, May 2, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z wait for the start of the Versace's Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's collections during Milan Fashion Week, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z wait for the start of the Versace's Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's collections during Milan Fashion Week, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star Game in Denver, February 20, 2005. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star Game in Denver, February 20, 2005. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Robin Soderling of Sweden at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Robin Soderling of Sweden at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z pose for photographers before the start of the Emporio Armani's Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's collections during Milan Fashion Week, January 13, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z pose for photographers before the start of the Emporio Armani's Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's collections during Milan Fashion Week, January 13, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay Z watch the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay Z watch the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive for the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/John Schults

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive for the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/John Schults

