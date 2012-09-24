版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 05:45 BJT

Obama on TV

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Whoopi Goldberg (L), Barbara Walters (2nd L), Joy Behar (3rd R), Sherri Shepherd (2nd R), and Elizabeth Hasselbeck. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at Amore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Whoopi Goldberg (L), Barbara Walters (2nd L), Joy Behar (3rd R), Sherri Shepherd (2nd R), and Elizabeth Hasselbeck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 13
<p>A teleprompter is shown during the taping of "The View" chat show featuring President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A teleprompter is shown during the taping of "The View" chat show featuring President Barack Obama and firsmore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A teleprompter is shown during the taping of "The View" chat show featuring President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 13
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Barbara Walters (L), Joy Behar (2nd R), and Sherri Shepherd (R ). REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at Amore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Barbara Walters (L), Joy Behar (2nd R), and Sherri Shepherd (R ). REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 13
<p>President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 13
<p>President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 13
<p>President Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon during a televised taping of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon during a televised taping of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon at thmore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon during a televised taping of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 13
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle appear with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of The Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle appear with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of The Oprah Winfrey Showmore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama and first lady Michelle appear with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of The Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 13
<p> President Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, October 25, 2011. more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 13
<p>President Obama speaks with Jon Stewart during a break in the taping of an interview for the Daily Show in Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama speaks with Jon Stewart during a break in the taping of an interview for the Daily Show in more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama speaks with Jon Stewart during a break in the taping of an interview for the Daily Show in Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 13
<p>President Obama appears on the daytime TV talk show The View in New York, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama appears on the daytime TV talk show The View in New York, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama appears on the daytime TV talk show The View in New York, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 13
<p>CBS correspondent Steve Kroft interviews President Obama in the White House for '60 Minutes', March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tomlinson-CBS News/60 Minutes/Handout </p>

CBS correspondent Steve Kroft interviews President Obama in the White House for '60 Minutes', March 20, 200more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

CBS correspondent Steve Kroft interviews President Obama in the White House for '60 Minutes', March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tomlinson-CBS News/60 Minutes/Handout

Close
11 / 13
<p>President Obama does commentary with CBS presenters Verne Lundquist (3rd R) and Clark Kellogg (R) at an NCAA game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Obama does commentary with CBS presenters Verne Lundquist (3rd R) and Clark Kellogg (R) at an NCAmore

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama does commentary with CBS presenters Verne Lundquist (3rd R) and Clark Kellogg (R) at an NCAA game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 13
<p>President Obama laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, March 19more

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

President Obama laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
iHeartRadio Music Festival

iHeartRadio Music Festival

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐