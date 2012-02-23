版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 21:55 BJT

Past Oscar hosts

<p>James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershmore

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
1 / 16
<p>Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snydermore

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 16
<p>Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 16
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 16
<p>Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 16
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 16
<p>Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 16
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERmore

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
8 / 16
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 16
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
10 / 16
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File </p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

Close
11 / 16
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
12 / 16
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

more

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 16
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
14 / 16
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File </p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

Close
15 / 16
<p>David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 23日 星期四

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

下一个

BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

2012年 2月 22日
Remembering Whitney

Remembering Whitney

Friends and fans gather to remember Whitney Houston.

2012年 2月 21日
Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

2012年 2月 18日
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

2012年 2月 18日

精选图集

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐